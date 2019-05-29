Coach Thabo Senong rued missed first half chances as South Africa slumped to a 1-0 defeat to South Korea in their second match at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The result leaves Amajita facing a first round exit‚ and followed a 5-2 defeat to Argentina in their pool opener.

They now face Portugal on Friday‚ where even an unlikely victory would not assure them of a place in the next stage.

“It was a very tough match‚ tough luck to our boys. We had a very good first half‚ the only thing was that we did not convert our chances‚” Senong said.

“I told the boys at halftime‚ concentrate and remain solid‚ keep the discipline and convert your chances‚ otherwise we are going to get punished.

“Korea had one set-play‚ second phase and we lost a goal. After that they closed their defence‚ they defended in numbers and that is the name of the game‚ you don’t take your chances you get punished.”

Senong concedes they have no option but to go for the win against Portugal‚ who lost to Argentina on Tuesday.