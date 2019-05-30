Lepasa hopeful TS Galaxy will look after late teammate Mbamba's family

TS Galaxy man of the moment Zakhele Lepasa has paid tribute to his late former teammate Thembinkosi Mbamba and said he hopes the Mpumalanga side will help look after the family of the slain midfielder for a time being.

Members of the Mbamba family were ecstatic on the evening of May 18 when the 23-year-old star played a role as The Rockets upset Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In so doing Galaxy became the first National First Division (NFD) club to lift the Nedbank Cup in the tournament’s history.

But their ecstasy turned into agony a week later when TS Galaxy announced the news of his passing away following a car accident at the weekend.

Speaking from Durban where he is in camp with the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad‚ Lepasa described Mbamba as a player “who was very happy‚ loved football and was always energetic.”

Lepasa is in line to make his national team debut on Sunday when Bafana take on Botswana at the quarterfinal stage at Princess Magogo Stadium.

That means he will not be able to attend the funeral of his former teammate but Lepasa had a message to Mbamba’s family.

“I think the message I will send to his family is to trust God.

"Sometimes God does things that we have no understanding of and we just have no control over.