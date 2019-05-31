Bafana winger Keagan Dolly suffers big blow to Afcon chances

Keagan Dolly’s Africa Cup of Nations finals chances have been dealt a major blow after he was replaced in South Africa’s Cosafa Cup squad by Mamelodi Sundowns left-winger Keletso Makgalwa.

Dolly had asked to be included in the Cosafa Cup squad in order to prove his form and fitness ahead of the final selection of the Nations Cup squad by Stuart Baxter‚ but has now been robbed of that opportunity as his woeful injury luck continues.

The Montpellier midfielder was injured in training on Friday and has already left camp for Johannesburg‚ where he will be assessed by doctors.

Dolly had expressed fears on Thursday of picking up another injury when he discussed his aims for the Cosafa Cup in Durban.

“It is to come here and get fit‚ but also not to go to Afcon tired or having picked up a small injury again‚” he had said this week.

The 26-year-old made just four appearances for his French club’s first team last season after suffering a fractured leg and then hamstring issues. He had featured in four reserve team games towards the end of the season and also played 45 minutes for South Africa in a friendly against Zambia on Wednesday.

It is the second blow for coach David Notoane‚ who lost Phakamani Mahlambi earlier this week when he pulled out of the squad due to “personal reasons”.

Makgalwa made 18 appearances on loan at Maritzburg United last season‚ but was then sent back to mother club Sundowns in January and did not feature for the Premier League giants.