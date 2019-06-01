Soccer

Former Chiefs and Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro finds a new home

01 June 2019 - 15:09 By Marc Strydom
Lehlohonolo Majoro. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has returned to AmaZulu‚ the KwaZulu-Natal club announced on Saturday.

Usuthu announced on Twitter that the sometimes temperamental 32-year-old former Bafana Bafana forward has penned a two-year-contract with the Premier Soccer League campaigners.

"AmaZulu are delighted to announce the return of striker‚ Lehlohonolo Majoro‚" the Durban club tweeted.

"The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal with Usuthu and sees him return to the club where he made his professional debut back in 2010."

Former Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City striker Majoro made 17 appearances (10 starting) for Bidvest Wits in the 2018-19 season scoring four goals.

