WATCH | Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar on Sunday denied raping a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a Paris hotel, with his father claiming he is the victim of blackmail.

According to a complaint filed with Sao Paolo police and reported by the UOL and GloboEsporte websites, the world’s most expensive footballer is accused of “using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent.

“I am accused of rape, it’s a big word, it’s very strong, but that is what has happened,” Neymar said in a seven-minute video posted on Instagram.

“It surprised me, it’s a really ugly thing and a sad thing because anyone who knows me knows what kind of person I am and knows I would never do such a thing.”