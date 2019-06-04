Soccer

'I miss being on the field doing what I love‚' says retired Chiefs star Wiseman Meyiwa

04 June 2019 - 17:43 By Ofentse Ratsie
Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Retired Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa revealed on Tuesday afternoon that he misses playing football and hopes to return to the game he loves one day.

Meyiwa had to retire from football at the age of 19 in the beginning of the year due to spinal injuries he sustained from a car accident that happened in November last year near Villiers in the Free State while on his way home to Pietermaritzburg.

"I miss being on the field doing what I love‚" he said in Twitter.

"Psalm 5:3 In the morning‚ LORD‚ you hear my voice in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly."

The spinal cord injury ended the former SA Under-20 and Under-17 international career.

Meyiwa earned 21 caps for the Chiefs senior team‚ having come through the club’s development academy from the age of 14.

He was part of the SA Under-17 and Under-20 teams at their respective World Cups in 2015 and 2017.

According to the Chiefs team doctor‚ Hashendra Ramjee‚ the 19-year-old sustained various injuries including an unstable fracture of his thoracic vertebrae with spinal cord injury.

