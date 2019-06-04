Soccer

SA survive penalty shootout scare against Uganda to reach Cosafa plate final

04 June 2019 - 19:23 By Nick Said
Dan Serunkuma of Uganda is challenged by Thendo Mukumela of South Africa during the 2019 Cosafa Cup match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on June 4 2019.
Dan Serunkuma of Uganda is challenged by Thendo Mukumela of South Africa during the 2019 Cosafa Cup match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on June 4 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto proved the hero as South Africa squeezed into the final of the Plate competition at the Cosafa Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over East African guest nation Uganda at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday.

The match had finished 1-1 as South Africa overcame a slow start to force the game into a shoot-out as Luther Singh equalised following another fine all-round performance that earned him the Man of the Match.

But Mpoto won it for the home side as he saved from in the shoot-out from Mustafa Kizza and then saw Muzamiru Mutyaba crash his shot against the post.

South Africa now go into Friday’s Plate final with the chance to retain the trophy they won last year and also provide another 90 minutes for coach David Notoane as he fine-tunes his squad for the Africa Under-23 Championship qualifier against Zimbabwe in September.

Notoane made six changes to his side from the team that drew 2-2 with Botswana having promised to use his full squad in the competition.

Baxter frustrated as Bafana struggle to secure friendlies ahead of Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has been left frustrated by only one pre-Africa Cup of Nations Cup warm-up friendly having been confirmed with 20 ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Out went goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse‚ defenders Tercious Malepe and Reeve Frosler‚ midfielders Athenkosi Dlala and Grant Margeman‚ and forward Liam Jordan.

Mondli Mpoto took over in goals‚ while there were debuts defenders Keanu Cupido and Bongani Sam. Gift Links‚ Sipho Mbule and Thendo Mukumela also came into the starting line-up.

Uganda should have been in front inside the opening 10 minutes when hesitancy in the South Africa defence left Juma Balinya with a chance from two yards out‚ but the Police FC forward was his effort blocked by Mpoto.

Bongani Sam limped off just 10 minutes into his debut with a hamstring issue‚ to be replaced by Jamie Webber‚ and shortly afterwards Keanu Cupido came close to a goal on debut when his header from a superb Luther Singh cross came back off the crossbar.

Bafana under pressure to deliver after almost all the national teams suffer defeats

All eyes will be on Bafana Bafana later this month and captain Thulani Hlatshwayo admitted that they will be under pressure to deliver at the Africa ...
Sport
10 hours ago

South Africa grew in confidence as the first half wore on‚ but did not do enough to trouble Uganda goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

Luther Singh was proving an excellent outlet up front and his shot from the edge of the box sailed just over the crossbar‚ while Mbule narrowly failed to get onto the loose ball in The Cranes’ box as the defender got there a millisecond ahead of him.

Jemondre Dickens came on for his debut at the break‚ replacing Mbule‚ but within seconds of the restart‚ Uganda had the lead.

Dan Serunkuma saw the space open up in front of him and he waltzed through the centre of the South African defence‚ before slotting past an exposed Mpoto in the home goal.Dickens raced clear shortly afterwards and with players to his right‚ opted to shoot‚ the ball narrowly flying wide of the goal with the keeper beaten.

Mpoto reacted brilliantly to stop a thunderous drive from Balinya‚ and from the resultant corner denied Nicholas Kasozi with another superb save.

Can Luther Singh force his way into Stuart Baxter's Afcon-bound Bafana squad?

Not too much has changed for the South African side competing at the COSAFA Cup in Durban as they head in to Tuesday’s Plate semifinal with Uganda at ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Links flashed a shot inches wide‚ while Webber missed an excellent headed chance at the back post from Singh’s delicious cross.

Uganda were battling to hold onto the ball and after they coughed up possession to Dickens‚ he fed Singh in behind the defence and the

Another debutant‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota‚ missed a super opportunity to win the game in injury-time when the ball fell to him in acres of space in the box‚ but with just the keeper to beat‚ fired the ball into the gloveman.

Most read

  1. Tragedy strikes TS Galaxy yet again Soccer
  2. 'I still have a contract and I will have to go back‚' says ex-Chiefs star Shabba Soccer
  3. WATCH | Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations Soccer
  4. Abandoned Champions League final a hefty blow to African football Soccer
  5. There's an ugly side to this World Cup, and all because of grey men Sport

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg

Related articles

  1. European-based duo ruled out of Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad Soccer
  2. Baxter not too worried by the SA squad's performance in the Cosafa Cup Soccer
  3. Botswana win shootout to dump Bafana Bafana out of Cosafa Cup Soccer
  4. Notoane wants his U-23s to wear Bafana jersey with pride Soccer
  5. Troussier once angrily threw bread rolls at Kaizer Chiefs players‚ reveals Tovey Soccer
  6. Keagan Dolly desperate to prove he's fit enough for Bafana Soccer
  7. Bafana winger Keagan Dolly suffers big blow to Afcon chances Soccer
  8. Former Chiefs and Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro finds a new home Soccer
X