Soccer

Former UEFA boss Johansson, father of the Champions League, dies aged 8

05 June 2019 - 11:42 By reuters
Lennart Johansson, honorary president of the UEFA, arrives the 40th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Budapest, Hungary.
Lennart Johansson, honorary president of the UEFA, arrives the 40th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo

Lennart Johansson, a Swede who presided over European soccer for 17 years as its new Champions League turned into a global commercial juggernaut, has died after a short illness aged 89, Sweden’s Football Association said on Wednesday.

Johansson, president of European football association UEFA from 1990 to 2007, was a driving force behind the formation of the Champions League, giving the continent’s top club competition a new identity, a catchy anthem and worldwide reach.

His reign saw huge revenue streams flow into the continent’s big clubs, turning Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and others into multi-billion dollar enterprises, and their players into global megastars.

“World football will be always be grateful to him for all he has achieved for the beautiful game,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

The Swedish FA said Swedish football was in mourning. Johansson took over the top job in European football at a turbulent time when money from television coverage was flooding into the sport and players gained complete freedom to move between countries and clubs in Europe.

“It was not a given that UEFA would be successful in meeting all these dramatic changes,” the Swedish FA said.

“The Champions League became an enormous success, but Lennart Johansson’s other major achievement was finding a fragile balance between the big clubs’ demands and the needs of the broader football family.”

Johansson ran against Swiss Sepp Blatter to head football’s world governing body FIFA in an acrimonious vote in 1998 but lost.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, is now serving a six-year ban from football for unethical conduct.

The men remained rivals. The Swedish FA quoted Johansson as saying: “It is my 20-year fight with Blatter that people like.”

Blatter’s successor at FIFA, Gianni Infantino, who worked earlier in his career under Johansson at UEFA, called the Swede “a friend and an invaluable source of wisdom and inspiration“.

“Lennart has always been a role model of professionalism and, more importantly, of humanity,” he said.

In 2007, Johansson stepped down as UEFA president after being beaten in an election by former France international Michel Platini.

Johansson was given the title honorary president, a role which he took seriously, even attending meetings in his wheelchair. Johansson was a lifelong supporter and honorary president of Stockholm club AIK.

Most read

  1. Tragedy strikes TS Galaxy yet again Soccer
  2. Troussier once angrily threw bread rolls at Kaizer Chiefs players‚ reveals Tovey Soccer
  3. European-based duo ruled out of Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad Soccer
  4. 'I still have a contract and I will have to go back‚' says ex-Chiefs star Shabba Soccer
  5. 'The PSL is the best league in Africa‚' says former Chiefs star Knowledge Musona Soccer

Latest Videos

Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away

Related articles

  1. Globe-trotting Fifa president Infantino struggles to turn big plans into reality Soccer
  2. 'I still believe I have another few years in me to play‚' says Daine Klate Soccer
  3. MultiChoice squares up for legal battle with Icasa over its plans for pay-TV Business
  4. Madrid Champions League rush: 500 euros for a bunk bed, breakfast included? Soccer
  5. D-Day looms for Thulani Serero‚ Lars Veldwijk Soccer
  6. SA's overseas-based players have more chances to fight for Afcon places Soccer
  7. Most PSL clubs aiming to return from their holidays by June 24 Soccer
X