Percy Tau wants to concentrate on performing for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations‚ then think about his next move in his career in Europe.

Tau’s club future is uncertain.

Having been signed by English Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the past season‚ he was loaned out to their feeder team in the Belgian second-tier‚ Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

The thrillingly skilled forward winning the Proximus League’s Player of the Season award scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances does not guarantee him a call to Brighton.

Tau (25) might also‚ at the very least‚ hope for a loan to a stronger league to continue his development in Europe.

“At the moment it’s only to focus on Bafana Bafana.

"I don’t think I will want to get my mind into it‚” he said at the pre-Nations Cup camp training session at Steyn City School in Johannesburg.

Tau did not want to be drawn on whether the departure of Chris Hughton from Brighton after the narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the season‚ being replaced by Chris Potter‚ who was poached from Swansea‚ might affect his chances of being called back from loan to the Premier League.