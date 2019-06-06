Soccer

Bafana Bafana fan live tweets hiking journey to Egypt for 2019 Afcon

06 June 2019 - 08:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Botha Msila embarks on a journey from Cape Town to Cairo to support South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Botha Msila embarks on a journey from Cape Town to Cairo to support South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Image: Twitter/@MsilaBotha

Bafana Bafana fan Botha Msila is embarking on a journey from Cape Town to Cairo to support the team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Msila is no stranger to bathing in toilets at stadiums and travelling across South Africa with a toiletry bag and spare underwear to enable him to watch as many games as possible.

Coach Stuart Baxter announces provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a provisional 28-man selection squad for a training camp in Johannesburg ahead of the Africa Cup ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Msila started his wild football adventure to Egypt from Cape Town on Wednesday. He will pass through nine African cities and as many countries, while covering about 10,220km.

“I am going to start my journey from Cape Town to get to Cairo for the Afcon,” said Msila. “I will have everything up on Twitter.

“I am on my way and I will make it. Support me on social media as I start my journey to Cairo.”

Here is Msila's journey so far:

MORE

Can Luther Singh force his way into Stuart Baxter's Afcon-bound Bafana squad?

Not too much has changed for the South African side competing at the COSAFA Cup in Durban as they head in to Tuesday’s Plate semifinal with Uganda at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Baxter keeping his mind open for his final Bafana 23 for Afcon

Stuart Baxter is keeping his mind open for his final 23 who will make up his Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad and the Briton says some ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Baxter frustrated as Bafana struggle to secure friendlies ahead of Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has been left frustrated by only one pre-Africa Cup of Nations Cup warm-up friendly having been confirmed with 20 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Troussier once angrily threw bread rolls at Kaizer Chiefs players‚ reveals Tovey Soccer
  2. Tragedy strikes TS Galaxy yet again Soccer
  3. 'The PSL is the best league in Africa‚' says former Chiefs star Knowledge Musona Soccer
  4. SAFA spent R10 million on Amajita ahead of disastrous Fifa U20 World Cup ... Soccer
  5. European-based duo ruled out of Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad Soccer

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X