Bafana Bafana fan live tweets hiking journey to Egypt for 2019 Afcon
Bafana Bafana fan Botha Msila is embarking on a journey from Cape Town to Cairo to support the team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Msila is no stranger to bathing in toilets at stadiums and travelling across South Africa with a toiletry bag and spare underwear to enable him to watch as many games as possible.
Msila started his wild football adventure to Egypt from Cape Town on Wednesday. He will pass through nine African cities and as many countries, while covering about 10,220km.
“I am going to start my journey from Cape Town to get to Cairo for the Afcon,” said Msila. “I will have everything up on Twitter.
“I am on my way and I will make it. Support me on social media as I start my journey to Cairo.”
Here is Msila's journey so far:
South Africans I'm going on a #Cape2Cairo expedition. Please follow me as I embark on a journey to Egypt for #AFCON2019 #Helayalo— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 4, 2019
04/06 - 21:40— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 4, 2019
As my journey begins #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/oor7V5RvXm
04/06 - 22:50— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 4, 2019
Waiting for a lift to Cape Town from Bloemfontein #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/DHps5DFIzY
05/06 - 15:50— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 5, 2019
Cape Town I have arrived, mare weather hae monate mahn ... #BothaCape2Cairo #helayalosan pic.twitter.com/Ig87SkzZfc
05/06 - 17:15— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 5, 2019
Ke tlile ka pula tsa mahlohonolo mo Kapa 🙏🏾🙏🏾💚✊🏾 #helayalosan #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/czUy6gIHqk
#BothaCape2Cairo #helayalosan #kabakena #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/woxk9wF4ql— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 5, 2019