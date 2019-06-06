CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authorities, says FIFA

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad was questioned by French authorities in Paris on Thursday, world football’s governing body FIFA said.

Ahmad, a former Malagasy cabinet minister, was reported in March to FIFA’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy. Fahmy was then fired.

Ahmad, 59, was taken from his Paris hotel at 8.30am and questioned by officers of OCLIF, the French police agency fighting financial crime and corruption, French media reports said.

Ahmad, who is also a FIFA vice president, had been in Paris for the FIFA Congress on Wednesday, where its newly re-elected president Gianni Infantino said his organisation had got rid of a “toxic, almost criminal” image.

“FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.” Reuters has made several attempts to contact Ahmad and CAF for comment.

Fahmy accused Ahmad of bribes and misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to officials and an internal document.

The document, sent on March 31 by Fahmy to the FIFA ethics committee and seen by Reuters, accused Ahmad of ordering his secretary-general to pay $20,000 bribes into accounts of African football association presidents.

The document also accused Ahmad of costing CAF an extra $830,000 by ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel rather than directly from manufacturers.

At the time, Ahmad did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations against him.