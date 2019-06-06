Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview

Separately, the G1 news website reported that police have a video that Trindade recorded of an alleged second encounter between the two. The contents were not made public.

Neymar, who was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record 222 million euros ($248.5 million) in 2017, wrote on Instagram that the evening's game would be the most difficult of his career "due to the circumstances."

In the end he only lasted 20 minutes in the game, and limped off the field aided by two members of the team's support staff with an ice pack wrapped around his ankle.

Brazil's talk of the town

Since the scandal exploded over the weekend the story has dominated the news in Brazil, as fans fear that Neymar's troubles will affect their team's performance in the upcoming Copa America -- South America's continental championship, which Brazil is hosting and last won in 2007.

Brazil's national coach Tite said he had no plans to drop the striker.

"Neymar is a different kind of player that I'll want in the team until the last moment because of his talent."