Soccer

CAF boss Ahmad released in France

07 June 2019 - 12:05 By AFP
Ahmad (C) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2ndR) after being elected the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Football today, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Ahmad (C) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2ndR) after being elected the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Football today, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Image: Zacharias ABUBEKER / AFP

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, was released without charge in France on Friday, a day after being arrested for questioning in Marseille, the city’s public prosecutor said.

Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said Ahmad, who was in France for the FIFA Congress held Wednesday, was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

