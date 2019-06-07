Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Milutin Sredojević will stay on as head coach for his third season at the club.

Sredojević‚ who arrived shortly before the start of the 2017-18 season‚ is yet to deliver any silverware for the club but has finished in second spot on the Absa Premiership standings after Mamelodi Sundowns in both his seasons back at Bucs.

Pirates also reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League this past season and Khoza said he is satisfied with the work that Sredojević has done‚ even though trophies so far have been elusive under his mentorship.

“‘Micho’ [Sredojević] is remaining as the coach of Orlando Pirates because he has done a good job with his assistant-coaches‚” said Khoza‚ adding that Pirates’ league hopes were extinguished by the costly 2-2 draw against Cape Town City in the penultimate match of the season.

“If we played our game well against Cape Town City‚ we would be talking a different story now. We are happy with the performance of the team last season.

“It was his second season at the club and it is not easy to win something because this league is competitive.”