Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza

07 June 2019 - 10:30 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Irvin Khoza (chairman) of the PSL during the Premier Soccer League press conference at PSL Headquarters on April 09, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed that Milutin Sredojević will stay on as head coach for his third season at the club.

Sredojević‚ who arrived shortly before the start of the 2017-18 season‚ is yet to deliver any silverware for the club but has finished in second spot on the Absa Premiership standings after Mamelodi Sundowns in both his seasons back at Bucs.

Pirates also reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League this past season and Khoza said he is satisfied with the work that Sredojević has done‚ even though trophies so far have been elusive under his mentorship.

“‘Micho’ [Sredojević] is remaining as the coach of Orlando Pirates because he has done a good job with his assistant-coaches‚” said Khoza‚ adding that Pirates’ league hopes were extinguished by the costly 2-2 draw against Cape Town City in the penultimate match of the season.

“If we played our game well against Cape Town City‚ we would be talking a different story now. We are happy with the performance of the team last season.

“It was his second season at the club and it is not easy to win something because this league is competitive.”

Several players have been strongly linked with moves to the club and Khoza indicated that Pirates are going to be active on the transfer market in the coming weeks to make provision for the Champions League next season.

“There are supposed to be player movements. We will be announcing players who are on transfer next week Tuesday‚” the chairman said.

“We are going to the Champions League next season and if you look at any of the teams in the UK that are going to the Uefa Champions League‚ they will be in the transfer market.

“Teams like Manchester City‚ Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to the market because they are going to the Champions League to be competitive.”

