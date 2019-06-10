Soccer

Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana gets all the love after historic goal

10 June 2019 - 08:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana.
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana.
Image: Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana may have opened their Fifa Women's World Cup campaign with a loss to Spain at the Stade Océane in France on Saturday, but the team made history on its first-ever World Cup appearance.

Striker Thembi Kgatlana scored the opening goal of the match, becoming the first goal-scorer for South Africa in the Women’s World Cup.

Kgatlana joined SA's women's national football team in 2016. In 2015 she launched the Thembi Kgatlana football tournament to empower youth in her birthplace of Mohlakeng in Randfontein, near Johannesburg.

After her historic goal Kgatlana became a household name overnight, with many praising her.

Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.

READ MORE:

Banyana Banyana shoot themselves in the foot in World Cup opener

Banyana Banyana have themselves to blame for not grabbing their first win at their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup after allowing Spain to beat them ...
Sport
1 day ago

Huge moment as Ellis asks Banyana to put aside nerves in World Cup opener against Spain

Desiree Ellis has urged her Banyana Banyana side to stay focused and stick to the gameplan ahead of Saturday’s Fifa Women’s World Cup opener against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Big day finally arrives for Banyana and coach Desiree Ellis

South Africa open up their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Spain in Le Havre on Saturday with nerves‚ excitement and some trepidation ahead ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Baxter 'disappointed' as Rivaldo Coetzee ruled out for Bafana at Afcon Soccer
  5. SA wins COSAFA plate section three years running Soccer

Latest Videos

Police vehicles attacked in ‘lawless’ Joburg CBD
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X