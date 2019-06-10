Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana gets all the love after historic goal
Banyana Banyana may have opened their Fifa Women's World Cup campaign with a loss to Spain at the Stade Océane in France on Saturday, but the team made history on its first-ever World Cup appearance.
Striker Thembi Kgatlana scored the opening goal of the match, becoming the first goal-scorer for South Africa in the Women’s World Cup.
Kgatlana joined SA's women's national football team in 2016. In 2015 she launched the Thembi Kgatlana football tournament to empower youth in her birthplace of Mohlakeng in Randfontein, near Johannesburg.
After her historic goal Kgatlana became a household name overnight, with many praising her.
Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.
We have just scored a brilliant goal! @Banyana_Banyana 1 - 0 Spain! After absorbing the pressure for 24 minutes, Thembi Kgatlana scored a brilliant goal on a counter attack. #ESPRSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/eP3tytDBSO— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 8, 2019
Spain: whomst are you— Nhlanhla Malisa (@Malisa__n) June 8, 2019
Thembi Kgatlana: I'm de gall
🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭#ESPRSA pic.twitter.com/IrjwD6y0pY
African Women's Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana just made History scoring the 1st Ever goal at the world cup for Banyana Banyana #ESPRSA pic.twitter.com/0Y5FwgVUJ7— martin Thabang (@T_man360) June 8, 2019
Thembi Kgatlana is a a real gem. Very intelligent footballer this 🔥🔥 #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/3S08AEQKFZ— Siphosihle (@Naji_Ma_Nig) June 8, 2019
Thembi Kgatlana🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— Am Happy💣❤️ (@BadSteezy) June 8, 2019
First ever goal of South Africa in the World Cup🇿🇦😎
Go @Banyana_Banyana #FIFAWWC #ESPRSA
That goal by Thembi Kgatlana was absolutely glorious 😍 but as South Africans we should no longer be surprised when she does that. She is the best player in Africa and that's what the best players do - they produce magic like that at the biggest stages. #BanyanaBanyana #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/U7AZAXXM1f— Landisile Mba (@mba_lm) June 8, 2019
#RSA goal-scorer Thembi Kgatlana won the Golden Ball AND the Golden Boot at the Africa Cup of Nations last year.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 8, 2019
She's just created a bit of history at the #FIFAWWC #ESP 0 - 1 #RSA
Live @BBCRedButton & online now: https://t.co/84edMaXSI4#ChangeTheGame #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/95OKlQMGp1
Thembi Kgatlana with a stunner joins @bennimccarthy17 as the first South Africans to score at their respective World Cups #ESPRSA #France2019— Mo Allie (@MoAllie1) June 8, 2019