Soccer

WATCH | Stan Collymore shows his love to Banyana's war cry

10 June 2019 - 14:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Banyana Banyana players train at the Santa Clara University in California.
Banyana Banyana players train at the Santa Clara University in California.
Image: Banyana Banyana via Twitter

A video of Banyana Banyana declaring their arrival with a war cry has sparked the right feels -  even former England footballer Stan Collymore loved it.

Collymore shared the video of Banyana Banyana arriving at the stadium with a caption "nobody does a stadium arrival quite like South Africa" and we couldn't agree more.

The original video was posted in November 2018. It was shared anew on Saturday, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

Watch the video below:

While song and dance to announce your arrival isn’t anything new to South Africans, it never gets old or boring.

