WATCH | Stan Collymore shows his love to Banyana's war cry
10 June 2019 - 14:17
A video of Banyana Banyana declaring their arrival with a war cry has sparked the right feels - even former England footballer Stan Collymore loved it.
Collymore shared the video of Banyana Banyana arriving at the stadium with a caption "nobody does a stadium arrival quite like South Africa" and we couldn't agree more.
The original video was posted in November 2018. It was shared anew on Saturday, again thrusting it into the spotlight.
Watch the video below:
Nobody, nobody enters a stadium like South Africans at a World Cup.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 8, 2019
AMANDLA!! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/GxuuAYHAjB
While song and dance to announce your arrival isn’t anything new to South Africans, it never gets old or boring.