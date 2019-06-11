Soccer

Emirates responds to Safa's accusation that the airline botched Bafana's flight plans

11 June 2019 - 13:58 By Marc Strydom
Emirates’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 themed Airbus A380 pictured at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday May 28 2019.
Emirates’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 themed Airbus A380 pictured at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Tuesday May 28 2019.
Image: Chris Preyser

The blame game on who was at fault on Bafana Bafana leaving a day late for Dubai‚ where the national team will hold a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) camp‚ has continued with a response from the airline‚ Emirates.

The SA Football Association (Safa) have claimed that Bafana arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon believing they would be bound for Dubai on one flight at 7pm‚ only to find some members of the squad would travel on a 10pm flight.

Coach Stuart Baxter was not happy with this arrangement and made another booking for the squad to travel together on Tuesday morning at 10am‚ overnighting in Johannesburg for one more night.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul has said the association will investigate the matter and lodge an official complaint with Emirates.

Safa blames Emirates airline for Bafana Bafana's airport chaos

Bafana Bafana’s travel plans to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hit a snag before they even departed South Africa‚ the team delaying their intended ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The airline‚ though‚ have appeared to refute Safa’s claim that Emirates only informed Bafana of the arrangement with two flights once the team arrived.

In a response to TimesLIVE‚ Emirates said that the arrangement of two flights on Monday night was made by Safa’s booking agent.

In the response via email provided by Clockwork Media‚ the company that handles the public relations for Emirates‚ an unnamed airline spokesperson was quoted as saying: “Emirates is aware of the matter concerning the South African men’s national football team’s (Bafana Bafana) flight bookings.

“The team made their travel arrangements with their own booking agent‚ who booked them on different flights due to late confirmation of the bookings and a subsequent limited capacity on the designated flight.”

WATCH | Where were you when Tshabalala scored that historic Bafana goal nine years ago?

Do you remember where you were on June 11 in 2010 when former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the historic goal that ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Earlier‚ Paul had said that Bafana had found out about having to use two flights at the airport.

“The airline basically indicated that – and you know how airlines are – they were overbooked‚” Paul said.

“We are still trying to investigate it with the airline. Because‚ I mean‚ we had reserved everything‚ it was all done‚ and the squad were there ready to start checking in when we were told.”

Bafana are camping in Dubai‚ where they meet Ghana in a friendly warm-up match on Saturday‚ ahead of the Afcon finals in Egypt.

South Africa open their tournament against Ivory Coast in Cairo on June 24.

Most read

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza Soccer
  5. Baxter 'disappointed' as Rivaldo Coetzee ruled out for Bafana at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
Young PE girl dances her way to internet stardom

Related articles

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. WATCH | Where were you when Tshabalala scored that historic Bafana goal nine ... Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana can benefit from low-key Afcon build-up Sport
  4. 'We've tried to put together a balanced squad‚' says Baxter after naming ... Soccer
  5. Notoane happy with lessons learnt for young Bafana at Cosafa Cup Soccer
  6. Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case TshisaLIVE
  7. Kelly Khumalo releases fiery statement after #SenzoMeyiwa 'arrests': I will ... TshisaLIVE
  8. Who are the men entrusted with the responsibility of flying SA flag in Egypt? Soccer
X