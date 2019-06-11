Kaizer Chiefs announce Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole as their first big signing

Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United.

Chiefs showed their intentions for next season when they announced the signing of the in-demand 25-year-old striker who is regarded as one of the hottest properties on the continent.

Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung landed in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ earlier on Tuesday and then later in the day Kambole’s capture as a marquee signing was formally confirmed.

Kambole was part of the Zambian team that won the Cosafa Cup in Durban‚ South Africa‚ at the weekend after beating Lesotho in the final.

Chiefs finished outside of the top eight for the third time in the PSL era last moment and the fans will hope that Kambole signals a change in fortune.