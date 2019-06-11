Soccer

Orlando Pirates's utility player Marshall Munetsi joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

11 June 2019 - 17:44 By Nick Said
Marshall Munetsi will join the likes of Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly in the French Ligue1.
Marshall Munetsi will join the likes of Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly in the French Ligue1.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates utility man Marshall Munetsi has signed for French Ligue 1 side Reims‚ the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old‚ who can play in defence or midfield‚ was a solid performer for The Buccaneers this past season‚ and his loss will be felt by coach Micho Sredojevic.

“First and foremost‚ I would like to thank the Chairman and management for all the support they have given me ever since I arrived at the club‚” Munetsi said in a statement released by the club.

“I came here as a young boy but now I leave as a man. I would also like to thank the coaches‚ my teammates and most importantly the fans of this wonderful club for all the love and support they’ve shown me.

Kaizer Chiefs announce Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole as their first big signing

Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United.
Sport
1 hour ago

Who are the men entrusted with the responsibility of flying SA flag in Egypt?

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has named his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt with few surprises in the selection as he ...
Sport
1 day ago

“As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career‚ I look forward to the new challenge this presents but as I move forward I can never forget my roots … Once a Pirate‚ Always a Pirate!”

The Zimbabwe international joined Pirates in July 2016 from former National First Division side FC Cape Town‚ but spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Baroka FC.

Reims finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season and have eight other players from across the African continent on their books‚ including Madagascar defender Thomas Fontaine.

It is the third time in three-a-half years that Pirates have sold a player to Ligue 1‚ after Kermit Erasmus (Stade Rennes) in 2016 and Lyle Foster (Monaco) in January.

Most read

  1. Baxter axes Erasmus‚ Motshwari and Makaringe from Afcon-bound Bafana squad Soccer
  2. Ottis Gibson comes out swinging about AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates coach ‘Micho’ is going nowhere‚ says Irvin Khoza Soccer
  5. Baxter 'disappointed' as Rivaldo Coetzee ruled out for Bafana at Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike

Related articles

  1. Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana gets all the love after historic goal Soccer
  2. 'It’s not necessary to go ahead with the arbitration‚' says PSL chairman Irvin ... Soccer
  3. Ekurhuleni government blamed for Highlands' departure from Tembisa Sport
  4. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza upset by claims he influences decisions to favour ... Soccer
  5. Jamaica's underdog 'Reggae Girlz' ready for World Cup after huge rebuild Sport
  6. Banyana Banyana shoot themselves in the foot in World Cup opener Sport
  7. Speaking an SA language takes skill, says soccer great Thierry Henry Lifestyle
  8. Late former Uefa boss Johansson never spoke with a forked tongue‚ says PSL ... Soccer
  9. Stuart Baxter defends his Bafana Bafana goalkeepers and defenders Soccer
  10. 'We've tried to put together a balanced squad‚' says Baxter after naming ... Soccer
X