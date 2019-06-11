SuperSport rejects Sundowns' multi-million rand bid for Mokoena and Modiba

SuperSport United have sensationally rejected Mamelodi Sundowns' multi-million rand offer for the signatures of emerging midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba.

Sundowns put millions of rand on the table and also offered a player as a sweetener to United as part of the proposal.

But United football manager Stan Matthews said he told Sundowns officials that his two most prized assets are not for sale to any local team‚ including Patrice Motsepe's Brazilians.

“I spoke to Sundowns where I met with Yogesh (Singh) and coach Pitso (Mosimane)‚" he said.

"We are not selling Tebza or Aubrey locally and there is no further discussions around that.

“We have told both players that if their buyout clauses are met internationally‚ they are welcomed to go.