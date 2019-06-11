WATCH | Where were you when Tshabalala scored that historic Bafana goal nine years ago?

Do you remember where you were on June 11 in 2010 when former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the historic goal that continues to live on nine years later?

It was on this day when Tshabalala scored the memorable strike that was to become the first goal scored in the first ever Fifa World Cup to be hosted on the African soil since the tournament's inception in 1930.

Tshabalala received a pass from Kagisho Dikgacoi just outside the centre line and took one touch forward before unleashing a venomous screamer that left Mexican goalkeeper Efrain Juarez gasping for air as the ball flew into the roof of the net in the 55th minute.