Back to work for Highlands Park as they eye Top 8 glory - and cash

Highlands Park return to work on Wednesday as they build up to the new Absa Premiership season and also an MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates that will provide them with an early chance to cause an upset.

The club finished seventh in the last league campaign, defying many predictions that they would be among the relegation contenders.

In coach Owen Da Gama they have a campaigner well versed in the rigours of the elite league. He is looking forward to their MTN8 campaign - not only as a shot at the R8m in prize money, but also a chance for some early-season fixtures at a time when other clubs are sitting idle with long stretches between league games.

“There is a lot of excitement from our side about competing in the MTN8. It is a competition that gives you a good foundation for the rest of the season,” Da Gama told TimesLIVE.

“Teams that play a few games in the MTN8 normally have stronger starts to the season with the added competitive matches and that will certainly help us.”