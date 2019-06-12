Baroka FC have continued their recent spree of foreign imports with the signing of Mozambican international midfielder Manuel Kambala.

The 27-year-old arrives from Union Desportivo De Songo in his homeland on a three-year deal‚ having had experience of playing in the Caf Champions League in recent seasons‚ including last year when his side stunned giants TP Mazembe 3-0 at home but still lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

He finally makes a move to the South African Premier Soccer League having been on the wanted list of Cavin Johnson when the coach was in charge of Platinum Stars a few years ago‚ but the transfer failed to materialise.

Kambala is a defensive midfielder who will add some bite to Baroka‚ as they seek better fortunes in the coming campaign.