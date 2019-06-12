Soccer

12 June 2019 - 09:48 By Nick Said
Baroka FC announced the signing of Mozambican international central midfielder Manuel Kambala on June 11 2019. The midfielder joins from Union Desportivo De Songo.
Image: Baroka FC/Twitter

Baroka FC have continued their recent spree of foreign imports with the signing of Mozambican international midfielder Manuel Kambala.

The 27-year-old arrives from Union Desportivo De Songo in his homeland on a three-year deal‚ having had experience of playing in the Caf Champions League in recent seasons‚ including last year when his side stunned giants TP Mazembe 3-0 at home but still lost the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

He finally makes a move to the South African Premier Soccer League having been on the wanted list of Cavin Johnson when the coach was in charge of Platinum Stars a few years ago‚ but the transfer failed to materialise.

Kambala is a defensive midfielder who will add some bite to Baroka‚ as they seek better fortunes in the coming campaign.

They claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy last season‚ but were also involved in a relegation scrap and had the potential to go down right until the final day of the campaign.

Kambala is part of an overhaul of the Baroka squad that has also seen them capture two Malawi internationals.

Striker Richard Mbulu has been signed from CD Costa do Sol to add firepower to what at times was a blunt attack last season.

Midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr also arrived as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town at the end of the last campaign.

The signings mean exits for some of Baroka’s other foreign players.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze (Zimbabwe) had a fine season‚ but defender Ali Banda (Tanzania) was used sparingly‚ while midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere (Zimbabwe) only arrived in the second half of the campaign.

Botswana international Onkabetse Makgantai was used sparingly in the second half of the campaign‚ and could see his place under threat.

