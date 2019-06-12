Former Bafana Bafana star George Dearnaley selling his club

Former Bafana Bafana striker George Dearnaley is selling his ABC Motsepe League franchise The Magic FC‚ disillusioned with the South African third-tier and ready to take a bold new step in his own career.

Dearnaley’s side reached the second round of the Nedbank Cup this year before losing 3-0 to Kaizer Chiefs after extra-time.

It was a performance that drew a lot of plaudits and signalled a potentially bright future for the club‚ but Dearnaley says the lack of financial support in the lower leagues‚ and the shenanigans that happen on and off the pitch‚ means it is time to move on.

“When I bought the club seven years ago‚ the vision was of building a team that could win promotion to the National First Division and ultimately the Premier Soccer League‚” Dearnaley told TimesLIVE.

“We wanted to base the club on the Ajax Cape Town model of developing youth players for the first team and playing a uniform style‚ but the reality is that without money it is very difficult.