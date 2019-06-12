Neymar's rape accuser abandoned by third lawyer

The woman who has accused Brazilian football star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has been dropped by a third lawyer -- the latest twist in a scandal that has gripped the country.

Danilo Garcia de Andrade told broadcaster SBT late Monday he was no longer representing Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza after she questioned his competence.

Trindade alleges Neymar sexually assaulted her in the French capital last month, a charge he denies.

Garcia took on Trindade's lawsuit against Neymar last week, but days later, he reportedly said he was considering withdrawing from the case unless the model provided more evidence of wrongdoing.