Noko Matlou ready for 'war' as Banyana prepare to take on China

Banyana Banyana veteran Noko Matlou says the team is preparing for “war” against China in their must-win Group D clash at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Paris on Thursday.

Banyana let a lead slip as they went down to Spain in their tournament opener over the weekend - and with world number two Germany to come in their final pool match, they must get something against the Asian side to keep their second round hopes alive.

"It’s going to be a war. Every team that has qualified for the World Cup, you will not walk on the park with them, you have to fight,” said Matlou.

"We just have to go there and fight and see how far we are, but the way we played against Spain, if we can take that and do even more against China, then we can do something. We really need to [get] the result. It would give us a chance [to] go to the second round.”