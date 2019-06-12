Virgil Vries’ fortunes continue to plummet since leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Virgil Vries’ fortunes continued to plummet as the former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was left out of Namibia’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with coach Ricardo Mannetti preferring two locally-based and inexperienced goalkeepers instead.

Vries has tussled over the years with Max Mbaeva of Lamontville Golden Arrows for the Brave Warriors’ number one jersey but after a horror season now finds himself on the sidelines.

Instead Mbaeva will have Loydt Kazapua from Maccabi FC in the National First Division and Ratanda Mbazuvara of Windhoek club African Stars as his back-ups.

The 30-year-old Vries had his contract at AmaKhosi cancelled on May 1 - before the end of the season after a series of calamitous performances when he had to stand in for the injured Itumeleng Khune.