Soccer

Banyana Banyana suffer second successive World Cup defeat in France

13 June 2019 - 23:08 By Nick Said
South Africa's forward Thembi Kgatlana (2ndR) vies with China's defender Shanshan Liu during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Banyana Banyana and China on June 13, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
South Africa's forward Thembi Kgatlana (2ndR) vies with China's defender Shanshan Liu during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between Banyana Banyana and China on June 13, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Banyana Banyana’s Women’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a slender thread after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to China in their Group B clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday.

It was another brave performance from coach Desiree Ellis’s side, but they did not offer enough going forward and the Chinese largely managed to quell the lone threat of the pacy Thembi Kgatlana.

They only managed a single shot on target in the game and that was a speculative effort from 30-yards, even though they did have some decent spells of pressure without a real cutting edge.

Banyana could still progress with a victory over Germany in their final pool match on Monday, but they would need a succession of other results to go their way and it seems highly unlikely.

China will need to beat Spain in their last game to progress, with Germany already assured of a second round place.

Coach Ellis made four changes to her starting line-up, bringing in goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, defenders Bambanani Mbane and Sibulele Holweni, and midfielder Mamello Makhabane.

China saw plenty of the early ball, but battled to create openings in the South African box as Banyana’s defensive line held well.

Chances at the other end were even more rare, though the pace of Kgatlana was causing some alarms.

She had a run on the right wing, easily beating the fullback for pace, but as she twisted and turned in the box, her short pass to a teammate was intercepted by a Chinese defender.

And she got behind the defence again on the half-hour mark, but this time the angle closed on her quickly and she could only prod the ball wide.

But China still looked the most likely to score and after Wang Shuang had fired over the bar from the edge of the box, Gu Yasha blazed well wide with the goal at her mercy.

The breakthrough came on 40 minutes though as Zhang Rui’s cross from deep was skilfully met by Li Ying, whose touch took the ball past a leaden-footed Swart.

And it almost got worse for Banyana as Wang Shanshan’s header from a corner hit the underside of the bar and bounced down, inches from the full ball crossing the line before bouncing out into the grateful arms of Swart.  

South Africa had more visits into the Chinese box in the second period, including a succession of corners, but they failed to unduly trouble goalkeeper Peng Shimeng.

Kholosa Biyana had a first shot on target for Banyana in the 62ndminute, but her effort from 30-yards was easy for Shimeng.

Banyana though they should have had a penalty when Kgatlana’s weak shot appeared to strike the shoulder of defender Lin Yuping, but referee Katalin Kulcsár from Hungary waved play-on and the Video Assistant Referee failed to intervene.

Swart had to make smart save late on to deny Yang Li late on in what was a sold performance from the keeper, as China continued to look the most likely to score. 

Most read

  1. SuperSport United send George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'It’s not necessary to go ahead with the arbitration‚' says PSL chairman Irvin ... Soccer
  3. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza upset by claims he influences decisions to favour ... Soccer
  4. Safa blames Emirates airline for Bafana Bafana's airport chaos Soccer
  5. AB de Villiers drama continues to dog woeful SA at the World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...

Related articles

  1. China coach hopes his players have brought their scoring boots for Banyana clash Soccer
  2. Noko Matlou ready for 'war' as Banyana prepare to take on China Soccer
  3. IN PICS | Caster Semenya visits Banyana in Paris ahead of World Cup clash ... Sport
  4. Kgatlana hoping Banyana surprise China in 'crucial' Women’s World Cup match Soccer
  5. Janine van Wyk asks Banyana team-mates to put Spain defeat behind them Soccer
  6. Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana gets all the love after historic goal Soccer
  7. WATCH | Stan Collymore shows his love to Banyana's war cry Soccer
  8. Banyana Banyana shoot themselves in the foot in World Cup opener Sport
  9. Huge moment as Ellis asks Banyana to put aside nerves in World Cup opener ... Soccer
X