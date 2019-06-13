Former AmaZulu director of sport Roger Palmgren was an imposter‚ says Neil Tovey

“O’Connor was a successful businessman and a director at Spar‚ but soccer is another matter and the business models that work for a supermarket don’t necessarily apply to working with players.

“ … I’d worked well with the club owner Patrick Sokhela‚ but he wasn’t really involved in the club that year‚ due to health issues.

“Another problem was the Swede Roger Palmgren‚ who joined AmaZulu as director of sport in November 2009.

“To my mind‚ he was an imposter. He used impressive phrases‚ but I saw him as a bulls***ter trying to undermine my position.

“Anyway‚ I was sacked on the back of a great season with a club that often had to fight relegation.”

Manqoba Mngqithi replaced Tovey as AmaZulu head coach‚ with Palmgren remaining as director of sport.

Mngqithi was fired in September 2011 with the team in last place after five league games without a win.

Palmgren became head coach and steered Usuthu to seventh place by the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

He was fired in November 2012 with Usuthu floundering in last place‚ with two wins from 12 games.

They finished 12th in the 2012-13 season.