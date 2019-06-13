Man City begin title defence at West Ham, Man Utd open at home to Chelsea

Champions Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title away at West Ham, while Manchester United will host Chelsea in a blockbuster meeting to start the campaign after next season’s fixtures were revealed on Thursday.

City will be confident of a fruitful start after scoring four times in each of their last three visits to the London Stadium, but face a tougher clash when Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad on the second weekend of the season.

Runners-up and Champions League winners Liverpool begin with a home game to newly-promoted Norwich.

Last season’s top two meet at Anfield on November 9 with the return at the Etihad scheduled for April 4, subject to TV confirmation.