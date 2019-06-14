Soccer

Bafana Bafana climb in latest Fifa rankings

14 June 2019 - 15:21 By Nick Said
South African national mens soccer team coach Stuart Baxter with Thulani Seraro and Hlompho Kekana during the South African national mens soccer team training session at Steyn City School on November 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South African national mens soccer team coach Stuart Baxter with Thulani Seraro and Hlompho Kekana during the South African national mens soccer team training session at Steyn City School on November 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have moved up one place to number 73 in the latest FIFA World Rankings that were released on Friday.

It is a positive step heading into the Africa Cup of Nations where Bafana’s other pool opponents have enjoyed mixed fortunes recently.

Morocco’s shock 1-0 home loss to Gambia this past weekend has seen them slip three places to number 47 in the world‚ though they remain number four in Africa.

Ivory Coast‚ who Bafana play in their Nations Cup opener on June 24‚ have moved up three places to number 62‚ a position they share with Mali.

It makes Bafana the third-best ranked side in the pool‚ with Namibia on position 113 which is unchanged from the previous month.

Senegal have retained their status as the top team in Africa and they have moved up one place to number 22 in the world.

They are ahead of Tunisia (25 in the world)‚ Nigeria (45)‚ Morocco (47) and DR Congo (49).

Belgium stay the top-ranked team in the world‚ with world champions France‚ Brazil‚ England and new Nations League champions Portugal next on the list.

Most read

  1. SuperSport United send George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. Bafana fan Botha Msila sends desperate SOS to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa Soccer
  3. AB de Villiers drama continues to dog woeful SA at the World Cup Cricket
  4. Neymar's rape accuser abandoned by third lawyer Soccer
  5. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza upset by claims he influences decisions to favour ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Bafana Bafana start to take shape ahead of Afcon Soccer
  2. Former Bafana Bafana star George Dearnaley selling his club Soccer
  3. Veldwijk’s not much to look at‚ but he can score‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  4. Mark Fish’s presence alone set to inspire Bafana in Afcon‚ says keeper Darren ... Soccer
  5. Pressure on coach Renard after Bafana's Afcon rivals Morocco suffer surprise ... Soccer
  6. Bafana fan Botha Msila sends desperate SOS to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa Soccer
X