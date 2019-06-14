Soccer

WATCH | Neymar on rape charge: 'The truth comes out sooner or later'

14 June 2019 - 13:56 By TimesLIVE

Brazilian soccer star Neymar presented himself at a Sao Paulo police station to give a statement regarding rape charges against him.

AFP reported that the woman who claims the soccer player raped her in a Paris hotel last month has been dropped by a third lawyer.

The world's most expensive player has denied the charges.

Reuters reported Neymar said that the truth would revealed.

"My only wish is for this to end as soon as possible," he said.

Neymar is injured and was using crutches to help him walk.

