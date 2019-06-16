Paul Pogba hints at move away from Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suggested on Sunday that he could be open to a move away from the Premier League side, telling reporters in Tokyo that now "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

The Frenchman has been linked in the British media with a move to Real Madrid to work with coach Zinedine Zidane, or with a return to his former club Juventus.

Pogba's time at Manchester United has coincided with some insipid performances on the pitch and organisational turmoil at the club.

"Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well," Pogba, 26, told reporters in Tokyo.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.