Soccer

Paul Pogba hints at move away from Manchester United

16 June 2019 - 12:35 By Reuters
France's Paul Pogba in action with Turkey's Dorukhan Tokoz during a European qualifying match on June 8 2019.
France's Paul Pogba in action with Turkey's Dorukhan Tokoz during a European qualifying match on June 8 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Gokhan Kilincer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suggested on Sunday that he could be open to a move away from the Premier League side, telling reporters in Tokyo that now "could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else".

The Frenchman has been linked in the British media with a move to Real Madrid to work with coach Zinedine Zidane, or with a return to his former club Juventus.

Pogba's time at Manchester United has coincided with some insipid performances on the pitch and organisational turmoil at the club.

"Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well," Pogba, 26, told reporters in Tokyo.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

'Broke Safa cooked the books'

The South African Football Association (Safa) has been accused of falsifying its 2018 financial statements to reflect a rosy bank balance - when it ...
News
12 hours ago

WATCH | Neymar on rape charge: 'The truth comes out sooner or later'

Neymar has denied the charges.
Sport
1 day ago

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Pogba, who moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for a then-world record transfer free of $112.43m in August 2016, has seen Jose Mourinho replaced as coach by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at the club.

Although inconsistent, the World Cup winner has scored 24 goals in 92 appearances for United and was named in last season's PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Most read

  1. Bafana fan Botha Msila sends desperate SOS to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa Soccer
  2. Neymar's rape accuser abandoned by third lawyer Soccer
  3. SuperSport United send George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  4. WATCH | Neymar on rape charge: 'The truth comes out sooner or later' Soccer
  5. Veldwijk’s not much to look at‚ but he can score‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Celtics’ Tshegofatso Mabasa joins Pirates Soccer
  2. Ronaldo served with papers in US rape lawsuit World
  3. PSL referee Victor Hlungwani says he has forgiven Leopards boss David Thidiela Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana climb in latest Fifa rankings Soccer
  5. Veldwijk’s not much to look at‚ but he can score‚ says Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
X