Technology to take center stage in Chiefs vs Pirates pre-season match
This year’s Carling Black Label Cup will introduce even more innovations as fans have been given an opportunity to interact more in the game through technology.
The Black Label Cup – the preseason match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates where the fans select the line-ups via SMS‚ social media and internet voting - will this year enable fans to have more control over what happens during the 90 minutes of the match.
Fans are also being given the opportunity to vote for various options that they will be able to have a sway over.
There are six “game-changer” options that fans can vote in as a new addition to this year’s match.
These are:
- a fourth substitution for the goalkeeper‚ allowing coaches to have an additional replacement of a keeper;
- The fans can select the captain;
- a substitution can be selected by voting on Twitter and by SMS;
- rolling substitutions‚ where three to five replacements can enter or leave the field of play;
- a rugby-styled yellow card timeout‚ meaning a booked player has to leave the field for two-to-five minutes;
- the man-of-the-match selected on Twitter and by SMS;
- a microphone on the referee.
Voting closes on June 30‚ and the game will be played at FNB Stadium on July 27.
The “game changer” initiative is aimed at giving fans greater influence on the decisions of the game.
In 2017 fans were able to select a formation for the team‚ and the new features are a step on from that.
“The Black Label Cup is the only platform that gives fans a voice‚” said Carling Black Label media manager Sphe Vundla.
“After having taken a break last year due to the World Cup‚ we thought to come back and revolutionise the game of football and empower the fans.
“It [the game] gives a two-way engaging experience in the game of football.”
“It is a good idea to integrate technology with football. For example we have VAR [Video Assistant Referee].
"Technology helps with assurance and ensures that fair decisions are being carried.”
Fans can get involved by purchasing a Carling Black Label beer and entering the *120*660* unique code #. An entry is 20c per 20 seconds on USSD.
Vundla said tickets for the game‚ ranging in price from R75 to R110‚ are selling quickly.