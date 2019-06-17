Technology to take center stage in Chiefs vs Pirates pre-season match

This year’s Carling Black Label Cup will introduce even more innovations as fans have been given an opportunity to interact more in the game through technology.

The Black Label Cup – the preseason match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates where the fans select the line-ups via SMS‚ social media and internet voting - will this year enable fans to have more control over what happens during the 90 minutes of the match.

Fans are also being given the opportunity to vote for various options that they will be able to have a sway over.

There are six “game-changer” options that fans can vote in as a new addition to this year’s match.