Kaizer Chiefs coach heads to Ireland

"I’ve done my ‘B’ and my ‘A’ in South Africa‚ so I just want to learn more about the game.

"It’s not about having certificates‚ it’s about equipping myself with the right information and understanding the game better‚" he said.

The 45 year-old is adamant that what he is going to learn during the two weeks will be beneficial to the Naturena-based side.

"It’s important for me to be on the same page with the rest of the world and see the different approaches when it comes to coaching and mentoring young people.

"There is an aspect of integrating them from the lower leagues and preparing them for the highest level‚" he said.