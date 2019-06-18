Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs coach heads to Ireland

18 June 2019 - 16:52 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs reserve team head coach Arthur Zwane.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team head coach Arthur Zwane is heading to Ireland to further his coaching qualifications.

The club revealed on Tuesday that Zwane will be away for almost two weeks attending a Uefa B Licence.

"I’ll be gone for around twelve days to Belfast to do my Uefa B Licence with the Irish FA‚" said Zwane.

The programme will be attended by coaches from all over the globe and Zwane is looking forward to networking with them and sharing footballing philosophies.

"I’ve done my ‘B’ and my ‘A’ in South Africa‚ so I just want to learn more about the game.

"It’s not about having certificates‚ it’s about equipping myself with the right information and understanding the game better‚" he said.

The 45 year-old is adamant that what he is going to learn during the two weeks will be beneficial to the Naturena-based side.

"It’s important for me to be on the same page with the rest of the world and see the different approaches when it comes to coaching and mentoring young people.

"There is an aspect of integrating them from the lower leagues and preparing them for the highest level‚" he said.

Zwane believes more will come from his overseas trip which will positively impact the teams he works with at the Chiefs Village.

"Learning is the most important thing.

"I will bring the experience back to Kaizer Chiefs because I’ll be there representing the club and I am grateful for the opportunity and support given to me by the management‚" concluded Zwane.

