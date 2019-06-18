Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is thinking about moving away from camping ahead of games and completely doing away with the tradition.

Teams the world over usually go to camp ahead matches in a bid to clamp down on ill-discipline‚ ensuring that players stay together at a hotel the night before games.

But Mosimane says the time has come for players to be professional.

“Next season I want them to stay at home the night before the game and we don’t camp‚” said Mosimane‚ who will be going for a third successive Absa Premiership title next season.