"Bhele was recognized for his contribution to the game‚ serving as a role model to youngsters. The PSL’s leading goal scorer. Legend."

The KwaMashu-born former Bafana striker first hit the headlines with African Wanderers in 1996 and went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Italy's Udinese and Salernitana‚ Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows among others over the years.

He was the PSL's Footballer of the Season at the age of 34 seven years ago while in Swallows' books and has been lauded as a true professional by previous and current coaches‚ as well as teammates.

The soft-spoken Nomvethe also plied his trade in Italy‚ Sweden and Denmark.

He played 82 matches for Bafana and scored 16 goals.