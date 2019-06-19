Bafana's preparations ahead of Afcon opening match dealt a massive blow

Bafana Bafana's preparations ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Ivory Coast next week have been dealt a massive blow after Angola pulled out of a training match just hours before kick off.

Coach Stuart Baxter's charges open their Egypt 2019 account at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Monday and they were hoping to use the Angola encounter to prepare for the Ivorians.

Baxter has only had one tough training match under his belt and it is debatable if the friendly against Ghana was enough to iron out whatever kinks that may still exist for the start of the tournament.