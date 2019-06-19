Soccer

Ex-Uefa head Michel Platini freed after being questioned over Qatar World Cup

19 June 2019 - 10:37 By Reuters
Former head of European football association Uefa Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station where he was detained for questioning over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, in Nanterre, France June 19, 2019.
Former head of European football association Uefa Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station where he was detained for questioning over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, in Nanterre, France June 19, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Michel Platini, the former head of European soccer association Uefa, was freed in the early hours of Wednesday after having been questioned over the awarding of the 2022 Fifa World Cup soccer tournament to Qatar.

A Reuters photographer saw Platini leave a local police station, where he had been detained for questioning on Tuesday.

SportsLIVE Podcast: Sports Broadcasting: Irvin Khoza, Rambo & a New Player

Platini's lawyer, William Bourdon, said his client was innocent of all charges and that he had been questioned on "technical grounds."

France's national financial prosecutor's office, which specialises in investigating economic crimes and corruption, has been leading a probe into the awarding of the 2022 tournament to Qatar.

Former UEFA chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe

Ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, a source close to ...
Sport
1 day ago

It is looking into possible offences including private corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling.

Platini is one of France's most famous sportsmen and soccer stars.

He led France to victory in the 1984 European Championship and played in two World Cup semi-finals. 

Most read

  1. The Safa millions that don't exist Soccer
  2. SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane considers allowing Sundowns players to stay at home instead of hotels ... Soccer
  4. Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity ... Soccer
  5. Technology to take center stage in Chiefs vs Pirates pre-season match Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque

Related articles

  1. Namibia preparing to lay out an elaborate ambush for Bafana and company at Afcon Soccer
  2. 'Broke Safa cooked the books' News
  3. 'The people back home will be happy with the effort‚' says Ellis as Banyana ... Soccer
  4. Banyana Banyana crushed by Germany to crash out of World Cup Soccer
  5. SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at ... Soccer
  6. Mosimane considers allowing Sundowns players to stay at home instead of hotels ... Soccer
  7. WATCH | Bafana Bafana arrive in Egypt to begin Afcon quest Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs coach heads to Ireland Soccer
X