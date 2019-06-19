Soccer

Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane lead mass exodus of players from Orlando Pirates

19 June 2019 - 16:38 By Sazi Hadebe
Thabo Qalinge has left Orlando Pirates after failing to nail down a regular place in the team.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane led a mass exodus of players from Orlando Pirates after the club parted ways with several names on Wednesday.

The exits followed the departure of striker Ayanda Nkosi and defender/midfielder Abbubaker Mobara‚ who swiftly signed a four-year contract with Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Pirates also confirmed the exits of players in their reserve teams and lower divisions.

This group of players includes Reanetse Ramatlapeng‚ Katleho Molaba‚ Samuel Nkomo‚ Phumulani Masinga‚ Phila Mzila‚ Ricardo Lourenco‚ Riyaaz Nell‚ Tebogo Ngwenya‚ Rodi Sibanda‚ Lucky Mdingi and Zaahir Witbooi.

Pirates have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market‚ with the rumour mill suggesting that they have signed Maritzburg United midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Bucs have also been linked with several Bloemfontein Celtic players‚ including top striker Tshegofatso Mabaso‚ midfielders Bongani Sam and Kabelo Dlamini.

It was not immediately clear where Qalinge‚ Nkosi and Mabokgwane were headed to.

Qalinge was once strongly linked to Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago but joined the Bucs instead.

There have also been reports suggesting that Pirates could lose ace Zambian striker Justin Shonga to overseas teams.

