Soccer

Uefa reject PSG's appeal to overturn Neymar's Champions League three-match ban

19 June 2019 - 14:20 By Reuters
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been entangled in controversy on and off the field recently.
Image: Paris Saint-Germain via Twitter

Paris St Germain forward Neymar's appeal against a three-match Uefa Champions League ban for insulting match officials following the French side's elimination from the competition last season has been rejected, the European governing soccer body said on Wednesday.

Neymar had labelled the video assistant referee system a "disgrace" after Manchester United were awarded a decisive last-gap penalty at the Parc des Princes which they converted to advance to the quarter-finals on away goals.

The Brazilian was suspended in April for three Champions League matches and PSG appealed the decision.

"The appeal lodged by PSG is rejected. Consequently, the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of April 25 is confirmed," Uefa said in a statement.

Shape-up or ship-out: Neymar in question as PSG chief blasts club's 'celebrity behaviour'

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned Neymar and his other highly-paid stars on Sunday that they must shape-up or ship-out, ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Neymar on rape charge: 'The truth comes out sooner or later'

Neymar has denied the charges.
Sport
5 days ago

Neymar's woes continue to mount this week, as Brazilian tax authorities put a freeze on his mansions and other properties amid a long-running tax dispute.

In addition, Neymar in recent weeks has been accused of rape, an allegation that the Brazilian police are investigating but the player has denied.

Neymar was ruled out the Copa America in his home country because of an ankle ligament injury. 

