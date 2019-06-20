Kaizer Chiefs urge frustrated supporters to be patient

Kaizer Chiefs have called for frustrated supporters to be patient as the club works behind the scenes in attempt to rebuild ahead of the coming premiership season.

The club's communications manager Vina Maphosa told TimesLive on Thursday that there was a lot of activity happening behind the scenes and he suggested that 25-year-old Zambian hit man Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United would not be the only addition to the side.

“What we are confirming is that we are not resting on our laurels regarding next season‚” Maphosa said.

“We are uncomfortable and we are dealing with matters of urgency.

"We are hard at work and it’s not business as usual at Kaizer Chiefs.

“The announcement of new players will be subject to the pronouncements that will be made by the club. When the players are due (to return) we will tell you.

"If the new players are signed we will also announce the new players coming.

“If there’s a chance of anything new‚ including the technical team‚ that will be announced on time so that nobody will be caught by a surprise.”