PODCAST | Sports broadcasting: Irvin Khoza, Rambo & a New Player

20 June 2019 - 09:23 By SBU MJIKELISO
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Irvin Khoza and executive committee member Kaizer Motaung during the Icasa draft sports broadcasting hearing on May 29 2019 in Centurion.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chair Dr Irvin Khoza spoke to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso about the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) public hearings into the draft sports broadcast regulations that threaten to shake up the broadcasting game.

Khoza insists there is no research proving that the "masses" are being deprived of local football, which is what the communications regulator is trying to address. 

"Looking at research, there is none that says there is no access to the PSL property and that is why we demonstrated a balance between free-to-air and subscription services in our presentation," says Khoza.

"In fact, there's an over-supply of events and those are the crème de la crème."

Icasa wants pay-channel SuperSport to be stripped of its exclusive rights to broadcast sporting events such as PSL football, Super Rugby and the Currie Cup as well as a host of other major events.

Using a three-tier category system, Icasa has dubbed the PSL, SA Football Association (Safa) national teams, Springbok and Proteas games, among others, as being of national interest and therefore need to be accessible to free-to-air television by law.

The regulator believes that these sporting codes are accessible enough to previously disadvantaged communities.

Khoza said the move would cost the PSL 80% of its revenue, which amounts to R2bn over five years, while SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says it stands to lose 60% of its income, estimated at over R650m, over the same period.

Mjikeliso roped in sports broadcast media guru Yannick Wombo, who worked on the deal to help Swiss Sports Media company InFront acquire the English Premier League free-to-air rights in sub-saharan Africa, to speak on the hot topic. 

Tune in: 

