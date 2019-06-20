Amajita coach Thabo Senong heads for the exit door

"The CEO says he has engaged the NEC [Safa council] and they don't need my services any more.

"Then I thanked them because I just feel that Safa have given me an opportunity to grow as a coach. And I will continue to thank the federation and the public."

Paul said Senong is coach until end of the month.

“He has a contract with us until the end of June‚" the Safa CEO said.

"He has to submit a report to the technical committee who will make a review.

"After that‚ the technical committee will submit their recommendations to the NEC and we will take it from there.

"As things stand‚ he is our coach until the end of the month.”