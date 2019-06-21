Soccer

More players exit Orlando Pirates

21 June 2019 - 18:10 By Ofentse Ratsie
Mpho Makola during the Orlando Pirates media opportunity at Orlando Stadium on July 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mpho Makola during the Orlando Pirates media opportunity at Orlando Stadium on July 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The revolving door at Orlando Pirates continued to spin on Friday afternoon as they announced the departures of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo.

The club also confirmed that Mpho Makola and Meshack Maphangule have been put on transfer list as part of the clear out and they are free to join teams of their choice for the coming season.

Earlier in the day, the Buccaneers announced that they have parted ways with former Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Matlaba who has been with the club for more than seven years.

According to a statement by the club, “The management has reached an agreement for the release of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo to Eastern Cape outfit Chippa United.”

Orlando Pirates part ways with star player after he refuses to take pay cut

Orlando Pirates and Thabo Matlaba have ended their successful and long standing relationship of almost eight years after the former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“We would like to wish the quartet the very best of luck for the future.”

The Buccaneers have been busy during the off-season by getting rid of the deadwood and they are heavily linked with Maritzburg United midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Pirates are preparing for next season where they are looking for their first silverware in four years after they missed out on the Absa Premiership to Mamelodi Sundowns and they will also be competing in the Caf Champions League.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs urge frustrated supporters to be patient Soccer
  2. Mosimane considers allowing Sundowns players to stay at home instead of hotels ... Soccer
  3. Amajita coach Thabo Senong heads for the exit door Soccer
  4. Siyabonga Nomvethe receives honorary doctorate in sport Soccer
  5. Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane lead mass exodus of players from Orlando ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates part ways with star player after he refuses to take pay cut Soccer
  2. Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane lead mass exodus of players from Orlando ... Soccer
  3. Cape Town City confirm the signing of Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. 'Obviously I'm very disappointed‚' says Thabo Senong as he heads for exit door Soccer
  5. Siyabonga Nomvethe receives honorary doctorate in sport Soccer
  6. Technology to take center stage in Chiefs vs Pirates pre-season match Soccer
X