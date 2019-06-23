Lebogang Mothiba knows Nicolas Pépé‚ Ivory Coast's emerging star and dangerman against Bafana Bafana on Monday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening game in Cairo‚ well.

The two played together for a season in the reserves at Lille in 2015-16‚ where Pépé‚ a winger or striker‚ scored 22 goals in 38 league games has just had an outstanding 2018-19 Ligue1 campaign to be linked to Bayern Munich for €70m‚ or just over a billion rand.

South Africa's answer to Cote d'Ivoire's pacey emerging star on the billiard table surface of Cairo's compact new 30‚000-seater Al Salam Stadium is centre-forward Mothiba‚ also 23‚ and who also had a breakout season in Ligue 1 with 12 goals in 36 league and cup games for new club Strasbourg.

Mothiba's strike rate is not as impressive as Pépé's‚ but he's a different player - a physical beast of a centre-forward with plenty of his own class in his technical touches and ability to hold the ball up.