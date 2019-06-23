Bafana Bafana’s sporadic qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in recent editions means they head into this year’s tournament with only five of their 23-man squad having appeared at the continental showpiece before.

And with none having been to the World Cup in the past‚ there is a distinct lack of major tournament experience in the group‚ which could be both a blessing and a curse.

On the positive side‚ few of the players carry the baggage of past failures‚ but there is also little in the way of tournament know-how to draw on.

Even coach Stuart Baxter has little in the way of international tournament experience – he did lead Bafana to the 2005 Concacaf Gold Cup where the side lost on penalties to Panama in the quarterfinals.

Of the five Bafana players that have been to past finals‚ midfielder Dean Furman is the most experienced.