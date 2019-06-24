Soccer

Baxter surprises by naming Ronwen Williams in Bafana starting 11 vs Ivory Coast

24 June 2019 - 14:13 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Lars Veldwijk, Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Daniel Cardoso of South Africa sign the Afcon tournament official ball at Novotel Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, on June 20 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made a surprise inclusion in his starting eleven to face Ivory Coast this afternoon by picking goalkeeper Ronwen Williams ahead of Darren Keet for the clash at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Keet had been touted as the number one since Itumeleng Khune's shoulder injury and Keet even played in the last qualifier against Libya‚ which Bafana won 2-1.

TimesLIVE has learnt from Bafana's camp here in Cairo that Williams got the nod because he was outstanding in the warm up against Ghana‚ which ended goalless in Dubai.

In terms of the rest of the team‚ there are no real surprises.

Kick off is at 16:30 (SA time)

Bafana XI v Ivory Coast:

Williams‚ Mkhize‚ Hlanti‚ Mkhwanazi‚ Hlatshwayo (c)‚ Mokotjo‚ Furman‚ Maboe‚ Zwane‚ Tau‚ Mothiba.

SUBS:

Keet‚ Bvuma‚ Maela‚ Mphahlele‚ Cardoso‚ Kekana‚ Mabunda‚ Zungu‚ Serero‚ Lorch‚ Veldwijk‚ Vilakazi.

