IN MEMES: Tweeps missing Marawa on SuperSport during Afcon

Many of Robert Marawa's fans are still crying for him to come back to SuperSport- especially during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marawa was among the favourite presenters when he was still with the channel.

TimesLIVE reported that Marawa shocked sports fans on May 16 when he announced that he had been fired from SuperSport via a text message.

"I received a text around 18h50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa on @SuperSportTV," Marawa tweeted at the time. "I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportscaster and those I've worked with at SuperSport!"