IN MEMES: Tweeps missing Marawa on SuperSport during Afcon
Many of Robert Marawa's fans are still crying for him to come back to SuperSport- especially during the Africa Cup of Nations.
Marawa was among the favourite presenters when he was still with the channel.
TimesLIVE reported that Marawa shocked sports fans on May 16 when he announced that he had been fired from SuperSport via a text message.
"I received a text around 18h50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa on @SuperSportTV," Marawa tweeted at the time. "I would like to thank all those who have supported my journey as a sportscaster and those I've worked with at SuperSport!"
Many of his fans have been taking to Twitter to express their sense of loss, believing that the channel would never be the same without him.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
@robertmarawa should be there— Percydez (@Percydezmon) June 23, 2019
Supersport, Afcon broadcast is already a yawn
Haysuka! pic.twitter.com/M7Gj5izXqS
So Vele vele Robert Marawa u vayile ku SUPERSPORT 😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/qKTp4zEIFM— 🐾 Mandiky 🐾 (@Mandiky_maanda) June 14, 2019
Supersport really fired Robert Marawa #AfconCountdown pic.twitter.com/rtmWOqy4Wk— Sir (@Tshepoo_) June 20, 2019
This #AFCON2019 feels dry n stale on #Supersport, presence of #robertmarawa will awaken this dryness. @MultiChoiceGRP atleast we deserve to know what transpired, you can't put the best on hold n just keep mum we are waiting pic.twitter.com/XKOayn87OT— Mašiloane Masemola (@Masemaxmash) June 22, 2019
Supersport 3 are forcing down this annoying white man Neil Andrews and Dwight Yorke on us....Marawa @ least knew what he was talking about!! pic.twitter.com/WUaTURm9hQ— Mshana ka Brutus (@Khaye84) June 1, 2019
@robertmarawa this Moses guy is not Robert Marawa....— Siya (@Siya11441817) June 22, 2019
No hard feelings to our brother Moses but truly speaking only Carol is bringing it, othewise its really boring watching Supersport without you legendary Marawa...
#AFCON2019 #SuperSport...watching this Afcon from izolo n even now,I couldn't help but WONDER gore what's missing in this whole thing and ONLY NOW I REALIZE gore it's #RobertMarawa. Super Sport is NOT the same maaaaaan!— Mike Manyama (@Mike_Dudu) June 22, 2019
@robertmarawa the best of the best of all time this supersport presenter be boring as #### hi five to @SimplyCarol8 though doing a great job— OomNello (@NelloMcjbuckz) June 22, 2019