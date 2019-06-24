Orlando Pirates’ worst kept secrets are out after the club officially confirmed what has already been public knowledge for several weeks.

The Buccaneers assembled for pre-season on Monday and immediately announced‚ officially‚ the signings of six new stars who boarded the Sea Robbers’ ship from Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Maritzburg United and Chippa United respectively.

Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg) and Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa) were unveiled.

Barring Dlamini‚ all the names revealed on Monday were already in the public domain with Ndlovu and Makaringe even going as far as announcing themselves as Pirates dilly dallied on making the announcement.